Northampton market traders speak out as they prepare to return to Market Square after 18-month stint in 'HELL'

Northampton market traders have spoken out as they prepare to return to Market Square after 18-months in 'HELL' at Commercial Street.

After 18 months on Commercial Street, Northampton’s market traders are preparing to return to the newly refurbished Market Square on Friday, September 20, 2024. The wider Market Square is expected to fully reopen on October 19 and 20, 2024.

The £12 million refurbishment project, which began in February 2023, includes new paving, water features, seating, and 18 fixed stalls as part of a town-centre improvement scheme to attract more shoppers and businesses. Traders will benefit from bespoke fixed stalls equipped with electricity, water, and lighting, alongside pop-up stalls.

But for the traders who have been on a temporary site at Commercial Street for almost 18 months, the experience has been tough, with decreased footfall and trade hitting them hard. Now, as they prepare to move back to the iconic Market Square, they’re sharing their thoughts.

Les, Joao, Mick and Hung and others have all spent 18 months down at Commercial Street car park. They return to the refurbished Market Square on September 20.

Les Brennan, from LJB Rutherfords key cutting service, said: “It looks fantastic. I hope it’s good, and I hope people support it. 95 percent of me is excited, five percent is terrified. I’m pretty sure we’ll go back and take the money we were taking before we left, but you can’t take anything for granted. If we go back up there and it’s no good, then that’s the end of it.”

Les continued: “I had the same worries when we came back after Covid, is it going to pick up again? And it did. It’s exciting to go up there, and I’ll be glad to finish here. It’s eight more days left down here. I finish on the 14th and then spend a week up the market preparing for opening on the 20th.

Reflecting on the difficult time at Commercial Street, Les added: “No, I won’t miss this place, not at all, never again. It’s been disastrous down here. Hopefully, the PTSD will go in the end. I’ve always said two years of pain and then 20 years of gain. I’d rather not think about what I’ve lost down here. I’m going back up there with most of my sanity; that’s the main thing.”

Sean and Glyn Walters, from M&G Butchers, said: “Looking forward to getting back up there. Absolutely. The quicker, the better. Back to normality and away from this absolute dead zone which has cost us a fortune—around six figures in profit. We need to be hitting the ground running when we get back up there.”

The Market Square has undergone a major £12.5m refurbishment.

They added: “Being down here has made me absolutely brain dead. It’s affected my family as well. We’re looking forward to seeing people and liveliness again. Can’t wait. Happy with the new cabin.”

Mick Andreoli, veteran fruit and vegetable trader, was more skeptical. He said: “It looks different. Whether it’s going to make any difference and help regenerate the town, my honest opinion, I don’t think so. The people from out of town will come into town once, look at the market, and say there’s not many stalls there. There’s still nothing to come into town for. Some new trees and a new pavement? I’m sorry. I can’t see it working.”

Mick continued: “We’ve lost all of our regular trade from before. Down here, no traders, no footfall. It’s been absolutely terrible. If I didn’t put in the hours, I wouldn’t have had a penny out of it. I’ve been working 12-hour days four days a week.”

Fellow fruit and vegetable trader Hung Vo was not available for comment because he closed his stall at the end of August due to financial losses. However, he will also be returning to Market Square, occupying a cabin. Last year, due to lack of business in Commercial Street, he had to sell his house to cover his losses, with his takings down by 80 percent.

Joao Frade from Ciro’s Place food truck shared his uncertainty. He said: “I haven’t heard any details about where my location on the market is. I’m definitely going back up, but I don’t know what’s happening. It does look nice, but I’m not sure, with how Northampton looks right now with the lack of shops, it was a good investment from the Government. The £12 million could have been used somewhere else. But it is what it is.”

Joao added: “I’m feeling much better because down here has been hell. I’m still very afraid of these rents and fees because it’s triple what we were paying before. It’s scary. Hopefully, we’ll make enough to pay those fees off. It’s been very, very bad down here. We’ve hardly made any money, there’s been no one around, there’s no footfall down here. I want to forget this moment of my life. I just want to look forward and try and get some support from the council when we’re up there. I’ll try it up there for a year and then decide what to do.”

In response, councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town regeneration at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said: “WNC is working collaboratively with market traders as they prepare to return to Market Square, offering practical support and ensuring their stalls are branded with their businesses before reopening at the regenerated square.

“We extend our gratitude to the traders for their patience during the temporary relocation to Commercial Street, a necessary move to facilitate the transformation of Northampton's historic Market Square.

"After careful consultation and consideration of alternative locations, Commercial Street was determined to be the only viable option. Throughout the relocation, traders have benefited from free rent and utilities.

"We look forward to welcoming new and existing traders to the Market Square from September 20 and celebrating the full launch on October 19 and 20. We encourage everyone to visit the market stalls to see the wide range of products and services on offer and to join us for the weekend celebration event.”