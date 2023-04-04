Take a look inside this brand new all-day diner in Northampton following five-month transformation works

"We can’t wait to serve our customers.”

Take a look inside this brand new all-day diner and fish and chip shop in Northampton.

Billy’s opened its doors for the first time today (Tuesday, April 4) after five months of refurbishment works.

The new eatery has opened at the former iconic Super Sausage cafe in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton.

Owner, Billy said: "We can’t wait to serve our customers. I’m sure they are going to be impressed and happy with our food and service.”

“We saw this place and we wanted it. I think it was meant to be. The location. It’s a big opportunity for business.

"I always wanted a type of dine-in fish and chips traditional British food place. Somewhere where you can come here with your friends, enjoy a bit of tv/music, sit down have a chat and enjoy your meal.

"Summer is coming. This place outside in the summer is beautiful. We’ll get some seating outside. It will be very nice."

Chron and Echo’s Kirsty Edmonds went down to try the fish and chips, which she says was ‘one of the best’ she’s had, and to take some pictures as well.

Click through our gallery to see inside – and what it looked like before the transformation.

1 . Billy's Billy's Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Billy's Take a look inside this new all-day diner in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Billy's Take a look inside this new all-day diner in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Billy's Take a look inside this new all-day diner in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales