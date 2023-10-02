Concerns raised over plans to build 300 homes on country land the size of 21 football pitches in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are in the pipeline to build 300 homes on country land the size of nearly 21 football pitches in Northampton – but questions have already been raised over infrastructure.

Gallagher Developments Ltd and Barrett Developments have submitted proposals to West Northants Council to build the new homes on land behind Caroline Chisholm School in Wootton.

The site, dubbed ‘Wootton Valley’, spans approximately 14.82 hectares and is currently made up of two expansive grassed agricultural fields, according to plans.

Plans to build 300 homes on land behind Caroline Chisholm School are being discussed

The applicants say the proposed project, which is part of a larger Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), aims to create a ‘vibrant and sustainable community complete with housing, a primary school, a community hub, essential infrastructure, and potentially a new secondary school’.

In a leaflet handed out to hundreds of residents in the area, the developers say this application is part of a wider plan to build a total of 500 homes in the area.

The leaflet says: “We are pleased to present the opportunity to bring forward three sustainable residential developments east of Wootton, to mark the beginnings of our Wootton Valley vision. These parcels would deliver circa 500 dwellings in total, and represent the

start of a sustainable urban extension to Wootton which in the longer-term would see the delivery of 1,500 homes, a primary school, local centre, mobility hub and land for a potential new secondary school.

Part of a leaflet which was handed out by developers to residents in the area

“The vision for these Wootton Valley proposals is to bring together deliverable, available and appropriate sites in a sustainable location with excellent connectivity to Northampton. The three sites will be connected through common design principles and overarching sustainability goals and provide circa 500 new homes, including policy compliant levels of affordable housing. The developments have been designed to ensure that they function as both standalone sites and are also futureproofed for the wider development proposals, they will be sensitively designed to tie in with the surrounding landscape.”

In a recent statement, Wootton Parish Council (WPC) revealed that it is yet to officially discuss the proposals for this development. However, it has already met with the developers, in conjunction with Hackleton Parish Council, Great Houghton Parish Council, Hardingstone Parish Council, and Grange Park Parish Council.

Initial thoughts from WPC indicate concerns related to infrastructure.

A Wootton Parish Council spokeswoman said: “Initial thoughts from WPC are concerns regarding infrastructure, particularly roads, as it appears all traffic from this development will use Wooldale Road, Wootton and the Newport Pagnell Road which are already congested.

“We will have to closely watch this, and my council will discuss the matter in the near future.”

Resident Noel Lodge, formerly of the parish council, also raised concerns regarding the area’s infrastructure.

Mr. Lodge said, "Wootton roads are full to overflowing; the local GP surgery, as it stands, cannot support the existing population of Wootton. There is no dentist here, and there is little choice regarding shops, restaurants, or pubs. All of this holds true even before the completion of the Landimore development, without the added burden of approximately 300 additional homes in Wootton. Wootton will bear the brunt of the extra traffic and population. So, not everyone is happy to see a proposal for more homes without a proper plan to upgrade the local infrastructure."

