Completion date for council's £2.3 million heritage park in Northampton pushed back – however, works are set to start soon
The Marefair Heritage Park, located at the former Chalk Lane car park, was supposed to be completed by West Northants Council (WNC) by Spring 2025.
However, it has now been revealed that construction works are only set to begin in March, with a new completion date set for Autumn 2025, according to WNC’s website.
WNC has not explained the reason for the delay.
The council says the project will provide a new green space designed to link the town centre with the train station, encouraging more people to visit the town.
The project is funded by £1.6 million from the Towns Fund, £427,000 from S106, and £242,000 from WNC. It is part of a larger effort to transform the area.
It will feature a variety of amenities, such as green spaces for recreation, a castle-themed play area, a community garden, and a heritage timeline.
A walking trail will follow part of the original location of Northampton Castle, and cherry trees in the play area will reflect the historic orchard that was once inside the castle walls. Improved lighting will also provide better connections to nearby landmarks.
The park lies in the shadow of Castle Mound, once the site of the historically significant Northampton Castle. The origins of the site can be traced back to 1084, and it served as the backdrop for numerous parliamentary gatherings in the Middle Ages.
Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, the cabinet member in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “The Marefair Heritage Park is an important step in our larger vision for transforming Northampton. This exciting new green space will celebrate our town’s rich history while enhancing its future. By improving connections between the train station and the town centre, we are creating a more welcoming entrance that will boost foot traffic and drive economic growth.”
The park’s construction is being led by the Northamptonshire-based contractor Jeakins Weir, in collaboration with landscape architects BDP.
Alistair Weir, managing director at Jeakins Weir, said: “We’re excited to be involved in this transformative community project. Marefair Heritage Park is a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we look forward to delivering a space that will benefit the local community for generations.”
Martin Jones, director of landscape architecture at BDP, added: “The local area’s rich heritage is reflected in our designs for this park, which will provide much-needed green space as part of the town’s broader regeneration efforts. There will be plenty of ways for people to connect with nature, including a community garden, a children’s play area, and a walking trail with a heritage timeline.”
The Marefair Heritage Park will complement the wider regeneration of Northampton, according to WNC, including the Four Waterside and Marefair development projects, with works set to start on site in 2025 and finish by 2032, according to WNC.
The initiative, led by WNC in partnership with Cityheart, aims to create a ‘new gateway’ into Northampton.
Once completed, the Four Waterside development will offer ‘high-quality’ office space, a new hotel, residential opportunities, and improved public areas, which will help attract businesses and investment to the area, according to WNC.
