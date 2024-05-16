Car park to close to make way for heritage park and playground in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to revitalise a car park in the heart of Northampton into a heritage park and playground have been given the go-ahead.

Chalk Lane Car Park, near Northampton railway station, will be transformed to honour the town’s rich history and incorporate remains of the former Northampton Castle.

The Marefair Heritage Park lies in the shadow of Castle Mound, once the site of the historically significant Northampton Castle. The origins of the site can be traced back to 1084 and it served as the backdrop for numerous parliamentary gatherings in the Middle Ages.

The plans, which have been drawn by West Northamptonshire Council’s regeneration team, will use £1.5 million coming from the government’s Towns Fund.

The project looks to completely transform Chalk Lane Car Park, near Northampton railway station, and "redefine the entrance to the town centre". Credit: Google

The existing car park will be removed, making way for new green space, a castle-themed playground area, footpaths and a heritage mural to honour the local history. Further amenities include elevated community gardens, gateway features to reimagine the former castle and castle totems detailing a ‘heritage timeline’ that will be lit up at night.

According to WNC, the car park in its current state suffers from antisocial behaviour. They say the renovated heritage park will “unlock the potential” to put the site back in regular use and remove unwanted behaviours.

The new park forms part of the wider Heritage Gateway Project aimed at transforming the approach to Northampton town centre from the railway station. It is close to many other historical buildings including the Black Lion Inn, the Castle Hill United Reformed Church and St Peter’s Church.

Planning documents wrote: “The new heritage park will provide much needed amenity space and addresses some of the negative perceptions of this area of the town.

The gate at Northampton railway station is all that remains of the old Northampton Castle. Credit: Google

“This will redefine the entrance to the town centre from the train station, offer open green space for families and the local community to enjoy while celebrating the heritage of the area.”