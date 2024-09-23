Completion date finally set for infrastructure adoption saga that’s lasted for years in Northampton neighbourhood

West Northamptonshire Council announces a timeline for long-delayed infrastructure adoptions in Upton.

A long-running infrastructure adoption saga in a busy Northampton neighbourhood, spanning years, is close to being resolved – with a completion date set for later this year.

An issue which has blighted the Upton community for years could finally come to an end in the coming months.

Progress on the long-awaited adoption work in Upton is progressing, with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) working towards finalising the necessary developments.

In many new housing developments, roads, footpaths, street lighting, and drainage systems are initially the responsibility of the developers. However, for these to be maintained by the council, a process known as "adoption" must be completed. Adoption is crucial because it transfers maintenance responsibilities to the council, ensuring the long-term upkeep and safety of the infrastructure for residents. Without this process, residents may face difficulties reporting issues like broken street lights or potholes, leading to delays in repairs and ongoing frustrations.

This month (September), Conservative councillor Phil Larratt confirmed that the adoption process is expected to be completed later this year. He said: “Progress continues to complete all adoption work required of WNC as part of the agreement with Homes England. With substantial areas now complete, this enables the developers responsible for those adjacent areas to complete their responsibilities. With two phases of work left, it is expected that WNC’s works will be completed for adoption prior to the end of 2024, with developers working hard to then complete the remaining works required for the local residents. As ever, we work closely with Homes England, the developers, and all local stakeholders to ensure full consideration is given whilst implementing all remaining work as swiftly as is reasonably possible.”

Conservative councillor Nick Sturges-Alex (Upton ward) added: “I welcome the progress made and look forward to the completion of the adoptions. It has been a long time coming and I still receive many emails and messages from residents who are at the sharp end of this, where simple issues of reporting street lights, for example, has been problematic to say the least. I worked closely with our former MP Dame Andrea Leadsom in seeking closure on the many issues that we faced. Now that the parliamentary boundaries have been changed, I will seek support from Mike Reader, our newly elected MP should the final adoptions hit any challenges. Of course I will continue to monitor the situation and as an Upton resident myself I’m keen for these matters to be put to bed once and for all. In the meantime, if any residents have any issues on the adoptions, please get in touch.”

This situation has caused ongoing frustration for the Upton community for years.

In 2022, developers Keepmoat issued an apology to Upton residents regarding the slow progress of completing works. The apology read: “We understand and also share your frustration that works to complete the development have taken so long. Unfortunately, elements of the work have been delayed due to legal complications which are now broadly resolved. Please do be assured Keepmoat is fully committed to completing all works to the very highest standards as soon as possible. We can only apologise for the inconvenience and anger this delay has caused and reaffirm our intention to put things right.”