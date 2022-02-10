A national house builder has apologised to 'angry' residents for not completing work in a busy Northampton estate.

Keepmoat issued a statement to an Upton resident this week, posted to social media and seen by this newspaper, explaining why it has not finished works to the roads and footpaths in the area.

The statement reads: "We understand and also share your frustration that works to complete the development have taken so long.

Keepmoat issued a statement saying it will complete works to roads and footpaths in Upton by autumn.

"Unfortunately, elements of the work have been delayed due to legal complications which are now broadly resolved.

"Please do be assured Keepmoat is fully committed to completing all works to the very highest standards as soon as possible.

"Currently we propose to start works in early spring on a rolling five to six month programme. We therefore expect to complete the works by autumn.

"We can only apologise for the inconvenience and anger this delay has caused and reaffirm our intention to put things right."

Keepmoat has been approached by Chronicle & Echo to explain why the works have taken so long. The company has not yet responded.

Reacting to the news, councillor Nick Sturges-Alex said: "I welcome this statement from Keepmoat, albeit well overdue.

"People living on Keepmoat's development have had to put up with uneven roads and paths for too long.

"It’s disappointing that it’s taken so long but I will be keeping an eye on the progress to ensure that Keepmoat is keeping to its commitments."

The councillor believes a brief tour of the estate with Andrea Leadsom MP and Homes England back in December has played a part.