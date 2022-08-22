Care home owner 'gutted' after plans to double size of facility in Northampton rejected by council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to double the size of a care home in Northampton have been refused by the council following an objection criticising it as "over-development".

Rathgar Care Home Ltd, which provides professional elderly care in Northampton, submitted plans to extend its care home at 349 Kettering Road in May last year.

The applicant wanted to demolish the house next door, which it owns, and extend its current facilities over the empty space, creating an additional 17 bedrooms, taking the total number of rooms up to 34.

Rathgar Care Home in Kettering Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) this month (August) rejected the plans, highlighting multiple reasons for the refusal.

A WNC spokesman said the care home would "fail to provide sufficient on-site parking", would be "out of keeping" with the area, and that neighbouring properties would suffer an "unacceptable loss of privacy".

Rathgar Care Home Ltd director, Mendi Modhani, said he is "gutted" with the decision and is evaluating his next move.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Mr Modhani said: "We're gutted, really. We put a lot of time and effort and heart and soul into it.

Proposed 3D pictures of what the site could look like if plans were approved

"I'm just an average joe trying to make a living. I'm not a big developer or someone who has loads of money. I'm just trying to make a living with what I do and try and spread the care that we give to as many people as possible."

Asked how important it is to get more care homes in Northampton, Mr Modhani said there is a "shortage".

In his original plans, Mr Modhani said: "The creation of 17 additional bedrooms… will make an important contribution to the council’s need for good-quality care home beds.

"Staff facilities would also be improved through a new staff room and dedicated changing areas at the entrance."

Four objections were initially made against the plans including one from Conservative councillor Mike Hallam of the Spinney Hill ward, criticising it as “over-development”, which would have an “adverse impact on neighbouring properties”. Others said the parking provision is "woefully inadequate".

The current parking provision on site is seven spaces, with Rathgar proposing to increase that to 10 spaces, according to plans.

Councillor Jamie Lane, speaking on behalf of councillor Hallam, said: “The whole committee felt that the application was overdevelopment and not in keeping with the area. The bin storage facility concerned us and we also felt there was inadequate parking facilities for such a large care home.”

When this newspaper ran its initial story about the plans, one reader said the development is "definitely needed", with many people in agreement.

Laura Shaw wrote: "This development is definitely needed. Having these extra 17 beds will be of a huge benefit. That frees up 17 hospital beds or gets 17 other people home care that is needed with people having the space to move into a home.