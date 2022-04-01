Plans to demolish a house in Northampton and extend a care home over the top of it to serve more residents have been slammed as “over-development”.

The proposals have been submitted by Rathgar Care Home Ltd to demolish a house in Kettering Road, which the company owns, and extend its current care facility next door over the empty space.

Planning papers say: "The proposal is to demolish to existing dwelling at number 351 Kettering Road and extend the existing care home onto this site with single, two and three storey extensions.

Rathgar Care Home is at number 349 Kettering Road. The company wants to knock down number 351 (right) and extend its current premises.

"The existing care home has 17 bedrooms and the proposal is to increase this by a further 17 bedrooms to a total of 34.

"Staff facilities would also be improved through a new staff room and dedicated changing areas at the entrance.

"The creation of 17 additional bedrooms...will make an important contribution to the council’s need for good-quality care home beds.”

Councillor Mike Hallam, of the Spinney Hill ward, has objected to the plans criticising them as “over-development” which would have an “adverse impact on neighbouring properties”.

This is sketch of what the completed care home could look like

Rathgar Care Home Ltd added: "The proposal would result in economic benefits arising from the generation of employment both through the construction of the development and the increased requirement for staff to serve the care home.

"An additional 22 members of staff would be employed directly by the care home.

"The existing staff members are all local to the care home and it is expected that newly recruited staff would also be from the local area."