Business owner in Northampton calls on WNC for one hour free parking for all in town centre

A prominent business owner is calling for one hour of free parking 'everywhere' around the town centre in a bid to increase footfall.

A business owner in Northampton has called on the council to offer one hour free parking for everyone visiting the town centre.

The prominent business owner is calling on West Northants Council (WNC) to introduce one hour of free parking ‘everywhere’ around the town centre in a bid to increase footfall.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “It would help us bring more people into the town centre. An hour of free parking would help a lot. I think it would bring a lot of people in. What’s the point of investing in the town centre and then restricting it by parking measures? I do feel it's a restriction. Shoppers then go to Rushden Lakes instead and have five hours free parking. If we had just one hour here, I think it would help us out a lot. They can pop in, have a meal, shop, and leave. It would help the town centre, businesses, everyone. I’d like to see it everywhere around the town centre.

“That’s why some people don’t come. They tell me there’s nowhere to park, and it’s expensive – it is expensive.

“They hire an army of parking wardens to catch people out. I see it from my shop window. It’s very annoying to see. People who get tickets probably won’t come back to town. It creates a repulsion to the town centre.

“WNC’s approach is insensitive towards all aspects of parking. They’re insensitive about the prices, the wardens, and not allowing free parking, and just not listening. The compassion is not there. They’re just imposing things on us that many people don’t like or agree with.”

This business owner is not the first to call on WNC to be more flexible on parking charges.

Wes Suter, whose Steffans Jewellery store is set to close down in January after 48 years in the town, said parking was one of the reasons the town is struggling.

Wes recently said: “How can WNC charge people for parking in Northampton when we’re trying to promote people to come to the town? I think it’d be a lot busier if they scrapped it tomorrow; I think it would promote people to use it for what it is: a place where people come in and out. The council has got this thing about people spending the day in Northampton; nobody spends the day in Northampton anymore, it doesn’t exist, because we don’t have the things to keep them here.”

Veteran market trader Mick Andreoli and the late Eamonn ‘Fitzy’ Fitzpatrick have also shared similar views.

Mick previously said: “Clean up the anti-social behaviour in the town and around the Market Square first. Reduce car parking charges at council-owned car parks; that will keep people in the town centre.”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We’ve made it as easy as possible for people to pay for their parking, with a new phone service and ANPR. Most people who park in town follow the rules, park reasonably, and pay for the time they are parked. Our enforcement is only there to tackle those who don’t.”

The council was recently asked if they would consider a free parking scheme over the Christmas period. Councillor Larratt responded by saying it ‘wouldn’t make much difference’.

He said: “We try to provide plenty of parking options for people visiting Northampton town centre at a fair price.

“Our parking prices were not increased this year, and remain at competitive levels when compared with other, similar towns.

“There’s little evidence that free or reduced price parking would make much difference to people’s willingness to shop and otherwise enjoy the town centre.”

WNC generates between £2 million and £2.5 million annually in parking fees from its 20 car parks across Northampton, according to new figures.