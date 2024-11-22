Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how much money West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) earns each year from its 20 car parks across Northampton.

WNC generates between £2 million and £2.5 million annually in parking fees from its 20 car parks across Northampton, according to new figures.

This newspaper obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request, asking WNC how much revenue it has made from its car parks since the council's formation in April 2021.

The figures reveal the council made:

£2,064,260 in 2021/22

£2,357,591 in 2022/23

£2,529,678.56 in 2023/24

£1,203,731.30 so far this financial year from April 2024 to September 2024

The FOI request also provided a detailed breakdown of revenue from all 20 council-owned car parks. Some of the highest earners include the Grosvenor, St John’s, and Mayorhold car parks, with St John’s generating over half a million pounds in the 2023/24 financial year alone. See below for a full breakdown of revenue.

Car parking charges are a widely-debated topic in the town, with some members of the public and business owners previously expressing concerns that they negatively impact footfall in the town centre.

Wes Suter, who recently announced his store Steffans will be leaving Northampton after 48 years in business, recently said parking fees are one of the main reasons customers avoid Northampton town centre.

He said: “How can WNC charge people for parking in Northampton when we’re trying to promote people to come to the town? I think it’d be a lot busier if they scrapped it tomorrow; I think it would promote people to use it for what it is: a place where people come in and out. The council has got this thing about people spending the day in Northampton; nobody spends the day in Northampton anymore, it doesn’t exist, because we don’t have the things to keep them here.”

This newspaper took Wes’ concerns to WNC and also asked the council and if it was open to reconsidering parking charges.

In response, a WNC spokeswoman said: "The revenue generated from car parking charges plays a crucial role in helping the council to deliver essential services to our residents, as well as maintaining the car parks. Without this income, it would be challenging to continue offering and enhancing some services that benefit our residents and businesses across West Northants.

"Charging for car parking is a common practice for councils across the country, ensuring that local authorities can sustainably manage their facilities and meet the needs of their communities."

Here’s the yearly revenue by car park, from highest earner to lowest

St John’s 2021/22: £321,320.00 2022/23: £429,565.60 2023/24: £533,751.88 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £260,989.21

Total: £1,545,626.69

Grosvenor 2021/22: £311,785.83 2022/23: £333,607.60 2023/24: £347,171.84 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £168,427.75

Total: £1,161,992.02

Mayorhold 2021/22: £270,569.17 2022/23: £265,204.80 2023/24: £274,671.04 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £131,634.68

Total: £942,079.69

Commercial Street 2021/22: £233,046.17 2022/23: £222,883.12 2023/24: £159,354.64 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £74,201.24

Total: £689,485.17

Upper Mounts 2021/22: £129,726.08 2022/23: £167,690.84 2023/24: £178,435.08 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £102,391.76

Total: £578,243.76

Ridings 2021/22: £140,539.42 2022/23: £141,288.04 2023/24: £162,961.12 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £85,948.27

Total: £530,736.85

St Michael’s 2021/22: £125,222.50 2022/23: £129,602.56 2023/24: £146,878.64 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £75,813.34

Total: £477,517.04

Midsummer Meadow 2021/22: £90,280.83 2022/23: £146,502.28 2023/24: £161,430.36 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £63,465.12

Total: £461,678.59

Wellington Street 2021/22: £82,504.25 2022/23: £90,079.60 2023/24: £83,754.00 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £42,732.51

Total: £299,070.36

Commercial Street South 2021/22: £78,993.50 2022/23: £85,323.76 2023/24: £79,162.32 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £30,618.80

Total: £274,098.38

Albion Place 2021/22: £54,548.71 2022/23: £64,955.64 2023/24: £66,099.36 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £27,352.82

Total: £212,956.53

Market Street 2021/22: £51,724.25 2022/23: £57,220.28 2023/24: £61,842.84 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £34,019.16

Total: £204,806.53

Chalk Lane 2021/22: £41,244.33 2022/23: £56,406.72 2023/24: £78,754.44 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £18,430.25

Total: £194,835.74

Doddridge Street 2021/22: £33,226.96 2022/23: £47,015.96 2023/24: £58,943.44 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £26,483.15

Total: £165,669.51

Abington Place 2021/22: £39,186.29 2022/23: £49,358.64 2023/24: £51,192.80 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £25,076.89

Total: £164,814.62

Campbell Square 2021/22: £13,336.71 2022/23: £16,007.00 2023/24: £29,888.52 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £13,786.83

Total: £73,018.06

Melbourne Street 2021/22: £17,014.00 2022/23: £20,276.00 2023/24: £22,427.20 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £8,877.54

Total: £68,594.74

Marefair 2021/22: £13,366.67 2022/23: £13,831.64 2023/24: £15,611.04 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £6,120.76

Total: £49,930.11

Newlands 2021/22: £10,927.17 2022/23: £15,148.48 2023/24: £16,644.76 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £7,361.24

Total: £49,081.65

Horsemarket 2021/22: £5,697.00 2022/23: £5,622.92 2023/24: £703.24 April 2024 - Sept 2024: £0.00

Total: £12,023.16