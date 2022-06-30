A bed bug infestation at a block of flats in Northampton is reportedly “ruining people's lives”, with one man even abandoning his property.

The infestation has reportedly been ongoing at the Dover Court in St James' Road, which is managed by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), for around one year.

One man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the infestation has got so bad that he moved back into his parents’ home because it was severely affecting his work and health.

Dover Court, managed by NPH, is reportedly infested with bed bugs

The man said: "It got to the stage where I felt like I couldn't do it anymore.

"It was going on for over a year. I had to throw away everything I owned.

"I've moved back home to my parents until I get a mortgage so I can have a home and not an infestation."

The man's brother-in-law said the whole block of 40 flats is infested.

He said: "He was getting aggravation at work because of it. It's hit him financially because he's had to throw away all the furnishings in his property. Just as he got the situation under control in his flat and started to get new furnishings, he was infested again - because it's the whole block that's infested.

"It's affected his mental and physical health. He's not the same person as before this happened, he was very self confident before, but a week or two ago he broke down in tears, packed his stuff and left.

"When he moved out, he threw all the clothes he had in the bin and had to buy all brand new clothes.

"Him living on his own, it was a very big step for him and now he is having to take a step back. It's very hard for him. He's still holding himself together but he's had to give up a council property because he felt he had no support from NPH over an infestation which has taken over an entire block. There are families and small children in that block."

According to the brother-in-law, exterminators have been out but did not get the job done.

He added: "It's just ruining everyone's lives who is living in that block. There are about 40 flats in that block. They've got construction work going on in that block, but NPH is not taking care of what it has got there already.

"The only way they are going to get rid over the problem is moving everyone out and fumigating the block in one whack, but NPH won't do that. They don't seem to care about the people living in that block."

NPH responseNicky McKenzie director of housing at NPH said: “I appreciate how unpleasant it is to live with bed bugs, they are extremely difficult to get rid of and can cause real distress to residents.

"Due to the ongoing issue at Dover Court, we have met the cost of all pest control treatments and continue to do everything we can to deal with the infestation.

"Unfortunately, several factors have caused the process to take longer than we would expect, for example gaining access to certain flats.