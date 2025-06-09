Council says it will support Northampton Pride event amid Reform controversy around flag protocol

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says it will support Northampton’s Pride event, despite Reform saying it will not fly the rainbow flag outside any council buildings.

The council has today (Monday June 9) released a statement saying it “remains committed to supporting community-led events and activities across the area” and “continues to give its backing to a busy and varied local community events calendar”.

This comes after news that Reform has changed the council’s flag protocol, meaning it will not fly the Pride flag outside any WNC buildings at all during the four years the party is in power.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our council remains resolute in its support for all members of our community and the events and activities they organise. It’s our intention as the council’s new administration to provide a very visible type of community leadership for all our residents, whatever their lifestyle and background.

“We acknowledge the role that local community forums play in promoting an inclusive environment for everyone who lives and works in West Northants and continue to support this work.

Addressing recent queries relating to the council’s flags protocol, which was recently revised and agreed by the new administration, he added: “The updated protocol prioritises the flying of flags on council buildings that foremostly reflect our local and national identity as a place that represents everyone living in West Northamptonshire.”

The new protocol dictates that only the Union flag, St George’s flag and council flag will be flown. An additional flag for Armed Forces Day will also be flown during the week beginning June 22, but no other flags will be flown during the month of June, which is Pride month.

In relation to the decision regarding the flag protocol, the new administration received criticism from opposition party leaders, who said it “raises questions” and “disrespects a lot of people”.

However, within its statement released today, WNC confirmed a number of events that will continue to be supported by the council.

These include:

Pride

Windrush and Diwali

Remembering Srebrenica Day

Ukrainian Independence Day

Hate Crime Awareness Week

Black History Month

International Women's and Men’s Days

Emergency Services Day

Holocaust Memorial Day

Stephen Lawrence Day

Armed Forces Week

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

Merchant Navy Day

VJ Day 80th Anniversary commemorations

Cllr Arnull also encouraged Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations delivering essential services across West Northamptonshire to consider applying for discretionary grant funding of up to £15,000 from the council.

The fund supports a range of projects and services that make a positive difference to people’s lives. The scheme is open to local registered charities, not-for-profit organisations, and VCSE groups that currently operate, or are prepared to operate, within West Northamptonshire. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate how their proposed projects address a recognised local need and contribute to one or more of the council’s key strategic aims and priorities

Cllr Arnull said: “Our voluntary and community sector plays an invaluable role in supporting residents across West Northamptonshire, from tackling loneliness and improving mental health, to helping people access food, advice and opportunities.

“This funding offers vital support to local groups working at the heart of our communities, and we’re proud to continue investing in them. I encourage all eligible organisations to apply and help us deliver real, lasting impact together.”