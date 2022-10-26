Council recommends plans to revamp Northampton market for approval despite objections

Plans to revamp Northampton's market as part of £8.4 million refurbishment works have been recommended for approval.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) submitted plans earlier this year to refurbish the Market Square, and now its planning officers have recommended the proposals for approval.

The recommendation comes ahead of a WNC planning committee meeting on Tuesday (November 1) where an official decision will be made.

Fitzy and his son Joe object to the Market Square plans

If the plans go ahead, traders will be temporarily moved to Commercial Street car park for two years, with works expected to start this winter and finish in early 2024.

The proposed works include the installation of a water feature, permanent above ground tiered seating, 18 permanent market stalls, tree planting, relaying of cobbles, new paving and new lighting.

A WNC spokesman said the harm caused by the refurbishment is "considered to be outweighed by the substantial public benefits of the proposal", which include "providing support to the local economy, increasing footfall, providing new spaces for socialisation and improvements to the public realm".

However, objections and petitions have been submitted to the council.

One petition, which was started by veteran trader Eamonn "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick, received around 16,000 signatures.

However, councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the plans, told Fitzy at a full council meeting in September that there are 209,000 other residents in the town who have not signed it and “don't agree”.

On the approval recommendation, Fitzy said: "Basically, they (WNC) are ignoring the people of Northampton. They're ignoring the wishes of the people of Northampton. It's not right. I've done my best."

Other petitions have been started in connection with the Market Square plans, according to the council.

Other objections

Historic England said it has "key concerns" with regards to heritage impacts including the proposed contemporary cobble banding being "contextually inappropriate" and the water feature which is considered "not to respect the character of the linear Market Square".

Northampton Together Civic Society objects to the proposals, citing numerous issues with the plans.