Council completes deal to buy derelict former nightclub in Northampton town centre

A derelict former nightclub in Northampton town centre has been sold to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Corn Exchange, which sits between the Market Square and the former Greyfriars site, has stood empty since 2013.

On Wednesday (October 23), WNC completed a deal to buy the building, which will be “brought back to life” as part of the wider Greyfriars redevelopment, which has visions of a “vibrant, multi-generational neighbourhood”.

The Corn Exchange was formerly a hub for cinema and entertainment before becoming the Chicago Rock Café.

A WNC spokesman said: “The council’s acquisition of the building signals a significant step forward in the transformation of Greyfriars, where WNC plans to create a new, connected neighbourhood featuring green spaces, entertainment areas, and improved transport routes.

"The Corn Exchange will serve as the cultural anchor of the Greyfriars redevelopment, reimagined as a venue for entertainment, leisure, and performance that will attract both daytime and evening visitors.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at WNC, added: "The Corn Exchange has been a part of Northampton’s rich heritage, and we are thrilled to take ownership of this iconic building as part of our broader vision for Greyfriars.

"By restoring it to its roots as a place for entertainment, we are safeguarding its history while creating new opportunities for cultural and economic growth.

"This project is not just about redeveloping a site—it’s about reconnecting our community with its town centre, breathing new life into a cherished space, and building a future that is vibrant and inclusive for all."

The council says it is working closely with the English Cities Fund (ECF) — a partnership between Homes England, Legal & General, and Muse — to take the project to “the next level of detail”.

The council says it will now work with the ECF to further “evolve the masterplan, investigate the best uses for the building and explore funding opportunities for the delivery of the scheme”. An updated masterplan will presented to the public and council next year, ready for consultation.

The council hopes the regeneration of the Corn Exchange will improve connectivity within Northampton, as it will create a direct route between the Market Square and the Greyfriars site.

WNC says it is also committed to safeguarding the heritage of the Corn Exchange.

Further details on the timeline and development plans for the Corn Exchange and the wider Greyfriars area will be announced in the coming months, according to the council.