Additional Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) laws have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), after several rogue landlords were sentenced.

The extended scheme will help better control safety standards, ineffective management and antisocial behaviour within HMOs across Northampton.

The authority agreed to extend its HMO enforcement powers on Tuesday (November 19) and will be able to cover a larger number of HMOs with its licensing rules when the new scheme comes into effect in February 2025.

The policy area has been extended to include new developments in Northampton since 2020 and areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour and will include smaller HMOs of three plus people.

Cabinet member for housing at WNC, Councillor Rosie Herring said: “It was considered appropriate to extend the area to reflect the growth of Northampton and increases in population and changes such as the move of the university campus. The licensing regime allows the council to address matters of ineffective management, flytipping, noise, waste, antisocial behaviour and poor property maintenance.”

WNC claims that when a licensable HMO is not licenced, the owner or managing agent is also likely to fail to comply with a range of regulatory requirements. According to WNC, in October 2024 there were 1,104 licensed HMOs within the authority area.

Labour councillor Bob Purser said he welcomed the enhanced measures, but said that there was still more to be done.

“Extending the area does not resolve the problems and the issues we’ve got and I have to say that our residents are still pretty frustrated about the number of houses in multiple occupation applications that are continuing to come forward.”

WNC Leader Adam Brown said he understood the “anxiety and vexation” of residents, particularly in areas such as Abington where there are a large number of HMOs, but that it was “positive” to see the new licensing scheme coming forward.

The council report made it clear that enhanced licensing would provide better oversight over ‘criminal, rogue and irresponsible’ landlords who may try to avoid council intervention. The new licensing regime will extend this to a larger number of small HMOs, which will enforce physical property inspections and hold private landlords to account.

WNC is encouraging anyone with concerns about rental properties to report them through the council website.