Three rogue landlords fined more than £400,000 for unlicensed HMOs across Northampton

Three rogue landlords have been fined more than £400,000 for unlicensed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) and dangerous breaches across Northampton.

Khurram Jamil, Tahir Butt and Dumitru Sava all appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 31 to be sentenced after being charged with managing unlicensed HMOs and several counts of failing to comply with HMO regulations.

The offences involved eight properties across Northampton, located in Talbot Road, Bailiff Street, St Michaels Mount, Robert Street, The Headlands, Chalcombe Avenue, and Spinney Hill Road.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) officers acted on safety concerns raised by residents in 2019. They inspected the properties and found a network of unsafe and unlicensed rental accommodations.

Some of the issues across the HMO properties in Northampton. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.

According to the council, the judge in the case identified 43-year-old Jamil has the “orchestrator” of the scheme, which was reflected in his fine.

Councillor Rosie Herring, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "This was an orchestrated system of neglect for financial gain, showing complete disregard for safety and wellbeing.

"While our Housing Team can’t monitor every property, we are committed to taking swift action when we uncover evidence of wrongdoing.”

Jamil, of The Headlands, was ordered to pay a total of £263,253.62, which consisted of a £252,000 fine, £11,072.62 towards the council’s legal costs and a £181 victim surcharge.

56-year-old Butt, of Ester Court, was ordered to pay £65,253.62, which consisted of a £54,00 fine, £11,072.62 towards the council’s legal costs and a £181 victim surcharge.

Sava, aged 32, of Spinney Hill Road, was ordered to pay £74,483.18, which consisted of a £60,000 fine, £14,302.18 towards the council’s legal costs and a £181 victim surcharge.