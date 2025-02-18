Coroner calls for changes at fatal crash junction in Northamptonshire, next to brand new SEND school

A coroner has called for changes to be made at a fatal crash junction in Northamptonshire, near where a brand new SEND school is being built.

Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report after the tragic death of 65-year-old Jane Bennett.

Mrs Bennett was involved in a crash on March 13, 2024, just after 5pm, when she was in collision with a vehicle while exiting the junction of St Johns Road, Tiffield, onto the A43. She was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf and collided with a black Ford Focus.

Despite being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, Mrs Bennett’s condition worsened, and she sadly died on March 15, 2024. Her death was attributed to multiple organ failure and severe trauma from the collision.

In her report, Ms Pember said: “During the course of the investigation my inquiries revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.

“The junction of St Johns Road, Tiffield and the A43 Northamptonshire is very difficult to manoeuvre. Witnesses who attended at the inquest gave evidence to the effect that unless some changes are made there are likely to be further accidents/or fatalities. I concur with this view.”

The coroner has called for urgent action to prevent future deaths, with the report issued to relevant authorities urging them to address the risks associated with the junction.

The coroner's report requires a response within 56 days, by April 4, 2025, outlining proposed actions or justifications for inaction.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is building a SEND school at that junction for £23 million, set to be complete this summer and welcoming its first cohort later this year.

Plans for the site were passed last year despite concerns about the junction. Tiffield Parish Council (TPC) raised objections to the plans due to traffic concerns.

A TPC spokeswoman said: "There will be a risk that drivers traveling to the new school will soon revert to traveling through the narrow country lanes around Tiffield and Caldecote once they realise how dangerous the A43 junction is."

Parents at West Northants Action SEND Group has said: “Given that most children attending this school will not live locally to Tiffield, the new school will significantly increase traffic at this already-dangerous junction and at busy times of day.

“While new special schools are desperately needed, WNC must consider the safety of those travelling to the school and of other road users in their plans.”

A WNC spokeswoman added: “While this spot is a National Highways responsibility, our roads team will be looking at it closely and we’ll be happy to support National Highways on any recommendations that come out of this report.

"The safety of children and users of the school is paramount, and that includes their journey to and from school.

"To mitigate the risk for buses and coaches, we have diverted school transport to the roundabout. We have ensured that this has been fully considered; however, as with any development, we are always open to recommendations on anything else that may be required.

"The planning process carefully considers road safety as part of any development, and this goes through a rigorous process to ensure that development does not increase any risks. We are always looking at how developments can support road safety.”