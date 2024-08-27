'Significant' milestone reached in construction of £23 million SEND school on outskirts of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here's the latest update on the construction of a £23 million SEND school on the outskirts of Northampton.

The delivery of a new 230-place school in Tiffield has reached a significant milestone, according to developers. Following the demolition and clearance of the site, which took place this spring, the steelwork for the school is now complete.

Being built on St Johns Road, on the former St Johns Centre site, the construction project is being led by national contractor Willmott Dixon for West Northamptonshire Council, Greenwood Academies Trust and the Department for Education. The new school will provide additional special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) spaces in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to complete in summer 2025, the specialist school is set to improve access to education and increase the support available to families. Pupils aged four to 18 years old will benefit from a variety of facilities including specialist teaching spaces, a soft playroom, a sensory room and a rebound therapy room.

Here's an artist's impression of what the school will look like once completed

A playground, outdoor soft and hard play areas, and staff and visitor car parking are also included within the plans. A drop-off area and additional queuing space will also be available, making drop-off and collection easier for pupils and parents. Due to the rural landscape surrounding the school, landscaping has been prioritised on the 20, 217sqm site to ensure the school blends in with the surrounding area.

Nick Heath, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “Our record of delivering SEND schools within the East Midlands is something we take great pride in. We approach each project with the unique needs of the local community, students and staff in mind, and look forward to delivering a school that meets these requirements.

“We are embedding a range of sustainable elements in this project to help futureproof the school and make it energy efficient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at WNC, said: “It is great news that the main construction work has started to deliver a new special school for children and young people with SEND, and their families. We know there is a shortfall of placements in West Northants and that demand is continuing to increase, so this is very much needed. The new facility will offer high-quality education and learning facilities in a positive environment.

Here's an artist's impression of what the school will look like once completed

“Once the school opens it will help us to manage the demand we are seeing for placements as we continue on our improvement journey. The team involved will continue to work closely with all partners and stakeholders to ensure all are kept up to date and informed on progress.”

However, the project has faced criticism from unhappy parents at West Northants SEND Action Group.

West Northants SEND Action Group previously said: “This school is desperately needed and we are pleased to see it progressing, but are concerned by the slow pace given the SEND crisis and the backdrop of serious systemic failings by WNC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WNC also needs to remember that this school is not the answer to all of the West Northants SEND community’s woes. More places are needed, with those children who are currently without education provision having a legal entitlement right now - not in September 2025, or potentially much later if it’s going be a phased opening. This school will not provide places to all those in need and it certainly will not fix the culture within WNC that allows our children and us to be mistreated."

Tiffield Parish Council (TPC) has also raised objections to the plans due to traffic concerns. A TPC spokeswoman stated: "There will be a risk that drivers traveling to the new school will soon revert to traveling through the narrow country lanes around Tiffield and Caldecote once they realize how dangerous the A43 junction is."