Construction start date revealed for controversial 217-property housing estate in busy, built-up part of Northampton

A construction start date has been revealed for a controversial 217-property housing development in a busy, built-up part of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved plans for developers Tilia Homes to build hundreds of new homes on an abandoned site above Ransome Road in the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

Once complete, the estate will offer a mix of two to four-bed homes, including 24 affordable apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brownfield site had been flagged as a potential site to redevelop into housing for decades but was stifled by the land’s tricky features. The grounds used to house the Northampton to Peterborough Branch Railway and a former landfill, which was subject to costly work to make the site safe.

The site of the controversial 217-property housing development above Ransome Road, Far Cotton. Credit: Arrun Day

On Friday (February 28), a Tilia Homes spokeswoman confirmed works will start later this Spring.

The spokeswoman said: “The Ransome Road development is progressing according to schedule. Planning permission for the Ransome Road development was formally released on January 16, 2025, following the completion of the Section 106 agreement for the development.

“We are currently working through pre-commencement planning conditions and anticipate starting construction later this spring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will be entirely accessed from Ransome Road, which contains residential housing and leads on to an industrial area further along the lane.

View of the site, which had previously been used for the Northampton to Peterborough Branch Railway and a former landfill, and has been earmarked for housing for decades. Credit: Arrun Day.

A local resident who spoke at the planning meeting where the proposal was approved said that the addition of extra cars from 217 homes to an already inadequate junction and local infrastructure would have an “astounding” impact.

In response, the applicant said it would sort a traffic regulation order (TRO) consultation to review parking restrictions along Ransome Road and see if any further mitigation is needed for the increased traffic.

Councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: "Residents keep asking me when the development will begin. They are looking forward to seeing the huge wasteland area improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are already issues with heavy traffic on Ransome Road, including large cement and HGV vehicles passing through daily. The road only allows one vehicle at a time. Add to that the queues of residents and Asda shoppers trying to get out of the Ransome Road/London Road junction, and it will be interesting to see how this works out.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. (Image: Tilia Homes)

"Additionally, the garages at the other end of Ransome Road have many cars stored on the roads and green verges next to the development area. I do hope the developer will work with me to address the problem of cars being parked or dumped there."

A representative for Tilia Homes, Richard West, previously said: “Bringing forward this brownfield site has taken years and years of effort from Homes England, the council, and now the applicants Tilia Homes and the investment of millions of pounds including the remediation of the site.

“Without developing this site, sites like this will never meet the growing housing demand and needs for homes across Northampton. Overall, this scheme delivers everything needed to create a thriving development for local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the planning meeting in August, councillor Bob Purser (Labour, Abington and Phippsville) said: “I think this is a welcome proposal because it’s a site that needs developing, but I think it shows the difficulty that this committee is put in.

Plans for the 217 homes on brownfield land in Northampton. Credit: Tilia Homes

“I see that we have to support this scheme because it’s bringing housing, but I have to say the local community gets a raw deal out of it."

Also at the planning meeting in August, Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage (Conservative, East Hunsbury and Shelfleys) said it was “not ideal whatsoever” to have homes in a brownfield area “constrained by so many road network areas and developments.

“It quite clearly does not provide any medical facilities, doctors surgeries for any of the prescribed families. They would be selling homes to people under false impressions that they would be able to get their children to local schools or doctors or dentists because there just aren’t any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the current government’s ambition to try and plan development on every possible bit of land and our need for a substantial number of homes. It might comply with policy but it’s not reality,” Cllr Gonzalez De Savage added.