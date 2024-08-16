Controversial plans for 217-home Far Cotton housing estate approved ‘with a heavy heart’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council has given the green light for controversial plans to build hundreds of new homes on an abandoned site in the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

The brownfield area of land above Ransome Road, in Far Cotton, has been flagged as a potential site to redevelop into housing for decades but was stifled by the land’s tricky features. The grounds used to house the Northampton to Peterborough Branch Railway and a former landfill which was subject to costly work to make the site safe.

Applicant Tilia Homes was given permission by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on Tuesday, August 13, to begin building the 217 houses. Proposals indicate the estate will offer a mix of two to four-bed homes, including 24 affordable apartments.

All properties will have their own off-street parking and a field of green open space will be provided to the south of the site for the community.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. (Image: Tilia Homes)

A local resident who spoke at the planning meeting asked members to reconsider the proposal and “listen to local knowledge” to make up their minds. She said the impact of adding the extra cars from 217 homes to an inadequate junction and local infrastructure would be “astounding”.

The site will be entirely accessed from Ransome Road which contains residential housing and leads on to an industrial area further along the lane. Councillors deferred their decision on the same application earlier this year due to their concerns over increased traffic and parking.

The applicant has since revised plans to include an extra 32 visitor parking bays along Ransome Road and will also complete a traffic regulation order (TRO) consultation to review parking restrictions along Ransome Road and see if any further mitigation is needed for the increased traffic.

A representative for Tilia Homes, Richard West told the committee: “Bringing forward this brownfield site has taken years and years of effort from Homes England, the council and now the applicants Tilia Homes and the investment of millions of pounds including the remediation of the site.

Plans for the 217 homes on brownfield land in Northampton. Credit: Tilia Homes

“Without developing this site, sites like this will never meet the growing housing demand and needs for homes across Northampton. Overall this scheme delivers everything needed to create a thriving development for local people.”

The Local Highway Authority accepted there were some existing parking issues in the area, but said it was its view that the development would in fact help to resolve the issue.

Councillor Bob Purser (Labour, Abington and Phippsville) said: “I think this is a welcome proposal because it’s a site that needs developing, but I think it shows the difficulty that this committee is put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I see that we have to support this scheme because it’s bringing housing, but I have to say the local community gets a raw deal out of it.

“If I vote for this it will be with a heavy heart.”

Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage (Conservative, East Hunsbury and Shelfleys) said it was “not ideal whatsoever” to have homes in a brownfield area “constrained by so many road network areas and developments.

“It quite clearly does not provide any medical facilities, doctors surgeries for any of the prescribed families. They would be selling homes to people under false impressions that they would be able to get their children to local schools or doctors or dentists because there just aren’t any.

“I understand the current government’s ambition to try and plan development on every possible bit of land and our need for a substantial number of homes. It might comply with policy but it’s not reality.”

The housing estate was ultimately approved by members, with eight voting in favour and three voting against.