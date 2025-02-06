Charity says MP was ‘incredibly impressed’ by support for vulnerable families and abuse survivors

A charity says their MP was “incredibly impressed” by the services they offer to support vulnerable families and abuse survivors, following a visit at the end of last month.

The Spring Charity, which aims to help families in the NN1 area of the town to thrive, was paid a visit by Northampton North MP Lucy Rigby last Friday (January 31).

The team offers vital community services for local families to improve their wellbeing and outcomes in life – particularly vulnerable families with children under the age of five in the Castle ward.

It is key to get these children into education at the age of four, as the team believes it makes them less likely to disengage from the system as years go by.

It was charity manager Tracey Hamilton who reached out to Lucy to raise awareness of the services on offer in her constituency – as she may be able to signpost those in need to The Spring Charity during her surgeries with members of the public.

As well as this, Tracey also invited representatives from Off the Streets NN CIC to address the increase in knife crime in the Spring Boroughs area.

The need for a bleed box in Spring Lane was conveyed to Lucy, who Tracey says was “totally on board and keen to support the project”. The charity has applied for town council funding and is waiting to hear back.

When asked what feedback Lucy gave on The Spring Charity, Tracey said: “She was incredibly impressed, and blown away by our support for survivors of domestic abuse. This is dear to her heart in her role as a solicitor.

“She was impressed by the fact we have 12 regular volunteers. When people find their feet and their lives improve, they pay us back by volunteering.”

The MP was given a copy of the charity’s timetable, and will also receive their impact report later in the year to see the changes in need in the area.

“Lucy was keen to support our town and community,” said Tracey. “This was a very positive thing for the families who don’t feel seen.”

Many of the charity’s service users are complimentary about the impact the team has had on their lives – particularly women experiencing domestic abuse, who were scared to leave their homes and needed assistance with emergency moves.

The Spring Charity’s key aim for 2025 is to increase the number of hours of family support they can offer, which remains a challenge as they receive no statutory funding and continue to apply for much-needed grants to maintain their core services.

For more information on The Spring Charity, visit their website here.