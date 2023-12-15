By-election set to take place following resignation of prominent Northampton councillor

The by-election is due to take place in the New Year

A by-election is set to take place in the New Year after a prominent councillor in Northampton resigned due to “serious ill health”.

West Northamptonshire Council has today (Friday December 15) notified the public about a councillor vacancy in its Northampton ward area of East Hunsbury and Shelfleys following the resignation of Conservative councillor Suresh Patel.

The council says it has published a Notice of Casual Vacancy. A by-election is expected to take place in the new year, the local authority confirmed.

Suresh Patel has resigned from his post due to ill health

Suresh Patel was a member of WNC since its inception in April 2021, having previously been a member of Northamptonshire County Council since 2009 and Northampton Borough Council since 2011. He also held the role as Chairman of WNC’s Democracy and Standards Committee and until a successor is appointed, the vice-chairman will serve as Chairman.

A West Northants Conservatives spokeswoman said in a statement yesterday (Thursday December 14): “Due to serious ill health issues and medical advice received to reduce stress, councillor Suresh Patel has decided to step down from his commitments and political positions at West Northants Council. Suresh is currently resting and recuperating with his family. Over the years, he has served the communities of Duston, St. James, and Hunsbury.

“We wish Suresh a speedy return to good health, and thank him for his dedication to the Conservative party, the councils on which he has served, and above all to local residents and communities.”

Councillor Patel was recently in attendance at Warwick Crown Court in a trial involving former Northampton MP David Mackintosh and a businessman over political donations.

In court, the defence counsels argued that the association’s treasurer at the time, Suresh Patel, knew of the hidden donations and had instructed Grossman to donate them in such a way to avoid political embarrassment. Mr Boyce KC accused the defence counsels of “pointing a finger at Mr Patel”.

The vacant seat is one of three West Northamptonshire council seats covering East Hunsbury and Shelfleys ward, which covers areas including Shelfleys, Merefield and Blacky More.