‘Businesses and residents are only half the story,’ says reverend on impact of car parking proposal on religion

“Charging to park is like adding church tax, especially when public transport is practically non-existent on Sundays”

By Katie Wheatley
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 4:03pm

A well-known Northampton reverend has spoken out about the impact West Northamptonshire Council’s town centre car parking proposal will have on religious communities – saying “businesses and residents are only half the story”.

Reverend Oliver Coss, the rector of All Saints’ Church, took to social media to express his dismay and is fully behind this newspaper’s campaign to stop it from going ahead.

He said: “The council has proposed the wrong thing at the wrong time. It is a disincentive for people to come and celebrate what the town has to offer.

Reverend Oliver Coss, the rector at All Saints' Church.
“This town should be an East Midlands tourist destination, but people are put off by the charges already.”

Reverend Coss wants to remind everyone the town offers more than shops and accommodation and to remember the churches, Museum and Art Gallery, and theatres.

The reverend reflected on the pandemic, when people were not allowed to visit churches but food banks and social action continued.

“Churches and providing for the whole community go hand in hand,” he said, in hope the council will see that upping town centre parking charges will hinder vulnerable members of the community who rely on visiting religious groups for support.

"This proposal would be a disincentive for people to come and celebrate what the town has to offer," says Reverend Oliver Coss.

Reverend Coss also recalled being a member of the administration four years ago when free weekend parking in the town centre was first negotiated.

He said: “It appears people have gone back on their word in order to balance the budget.

“This will come at the expense of freedom of religion and worship, and will cause a good deal of problems.

“Charging to park is like adding church tax, especially when public transport is practically non-existent on Sundays.”

Reverend Coss referred to it as “characterful” for the local authority to raise charges and cut services, and questioned if this proposal is all about maintaining a minimum service level.

The religious community, including All Saints’ Church, worked closely with West Northamptonshire Council during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the proclamation of King Charles after his mother’s passing.

“After that positive collaboration, we have been left feeling short-changed,” said Reverend Coss, who believes the council is “taking advantage of the stability and consistency of faith and religion”.

To sign the petition before it is too late, click here – and you can share your views directly to the council using this survey before the end of the public consultation on January 31.

