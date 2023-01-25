Here’s how long is left to stop Northampton town centre car park increases, labelled ‘nail in the coffin’

West Northamptonshire Council’s proposal to scrap free weekend town centre parking and hike all hourly rates has caused outrage.

There is now less than a week until the public consultation ends next Tuesday (January 31), before the council will make their final decision at a meeting on February 22.

Until next Tuesday (January 31), members of the public have the opportunity to speak up and share their views before it is too late.

Business owners have been outraged by the proposed car parking increases, and believe it could be the start of the end for many if the plan goes ahead.

A U-turn was made yesterday (January 24) by the council about parking charges at the Racecourse and that statement also addressed the town centre parking proposal.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We understand the concerns that local businesses are raising about the town centre parking proposals and will be working closely with the Business Improvement District (BID) to explore what options there may be for structuring charges in a way to help alleviate these.

“We know how important it is for a revitalised town centre with thriving local businesses and we are working really hard with all our partners on delivering multi-million-pound regeneration plans to achieve this.”

The council encourages anyone with “strong views” to ensure they speak up during the public consultation, as “all feedback will be carefully considered as the final proposals are shaped next month”.

Following the launch of this newspaper’s campaign, which has shared the views of business owners, councillors and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), members of the public have taken to the internet – and here is what they have to say.

One comment read: “The stupidity of this proposal is monumental. We have just lost St Giles Ale House and decisions like this will just drive out more small, independent businesses. The town centre is littered with empty shops.

“The whole place needs a complete revamp and businesses need to be encouraged to be there. Are the council trying to drive out small businesses?”

Another shared their Sunday routine of popping into the town centre, visiting the Museum and Art Gallery, and having a cup of tea in a cafe.

“The free parking is an enticement and if that gets taken away I will just go elsewhere,” they said.

One person retaliated to negative comments which said there is no reason to visit the town centre anymore.

Their response read: “It’s not fair to say none of the shops are any good. There are some very hard working independent shops who are doing an amazing job under difficult circumstances and have plenty to offer.”

An employee who commutes to and from the town centre by car shared that nearly all 15 staff members at their workplace have a parking permit for St Michael’s car park – which has almost doubled in price.

They now have to contact the council monthly to apply for the parking permit, or pay it up front for the whole year – which costs a whopping £1,300 a year.