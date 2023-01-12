The average West Northamptonshire household is paying almost twice as much as last winter to fuel their home, new figures suggest.

National Energy Action said the situation will continue to deteriorate this year as customers face spiralling energy bills when the Government's Energy Price Guarantee – which means bills for a typical household are currently capped at £2,500 per year – rises in April.

The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show the average West Northamptonshire household consumed 11,401 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of gas and 2,901 kWh of electricity in 2021.

One kWh would run an average oven for around 30 minutes, while the median has been used to exclude extreme values, which could skew the average.

At the current charging rates capped by the Government, it means the average household on a variable tariff continuing to use the same amount of energy as in 2021 would be paying around £2,396 per year to run their home.

Based on prices last winter, the average West Northamptonshire household would have had an annual spend of approximately £1,251 for the same amount of energy – just over half as much.

Households on a fixed tariff will pay for energy at their current rate until the term comes to an end.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said the situation could worsen this year following the end of the current Energy Price Guarantee, claiming one in three households will be in fuel poverty.

"The effects of this are devastating on both physical and mental health. Make no mistake, cold homes can kill,” he said.

"Government intervention must prioritise the most vulnerable in 2023 and beyond."

Energy consultancy firm Cornwall Insights predicts the price cap regulated by Ofgem will sit at approximately £3,500 between April and June – though the typical household will be charged £3,000 at most during this period under the Government's Energy Price Guarantee.