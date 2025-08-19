West Northamptonshire Council's Reform UK leader signs official joint letter saying Home Office asylum policy creating a ‘them and us mentality'

Northamptonshire’s Reform UK Council Leaders have called on the Home Office for ‘genuine consultation’ on any future plans to house asylum seekers in their areas, after claims that residents feel “blindsided” by the accommodation being used.

This comes after ministers announced they would be investing £500 million to create a new, more sustainable accommodation model to work towards ending the use of asylum hotels entirely.

The funding will support local authorities to use basic alternative accommodation to temporarily house asylum seekers waiting for their cases to be processed. It added that this will complement ongoing pilot schemes to repurpose derelict buildings and develop other community-led alternatives to hotels.

Cllrs Martin Griffiths and Mark Arnull jointly signed a letter written to the Home Secretary last week, alongside nine other Reform Council leaders.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, and Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northants. (LDRS)

The letter, penned by Kent County Council Leader Linda Kemkaran, states: “Many of our residents are very worried about living in close proximity to property procured by the Home Office for asylum seekers and have reported a range of issues that require greater management and consideration.

“We are alarmed that landowners and landlords are going directly to the Home Office to market units exclusively for asylum use, ensuring that whole blocks of flats or streets of new housing are not available to local people. This is effectively creating a ‘them and us’ mentality.”

Though Government has insisted that any housing plans will be developed in consultation with local authorities, the Reform Leaders have stated that the current timescales to be notified about Home Office properties going ‘live’ are too short.

The letter added: “We are asking, as Council Leaders, in the strongest possible terms, to be genuinely consulted in advance of any plans by the Home Office to utilise properties in our areas to house asylum seekers that are being moved out of hotels.

“Most importantly, we demand that the Home Office be transparent with us as Local Authorities, and with our residents.”

In a Written Parliamentary Question, Home Office minister Lord David Hanson said the number of asylum hotels in use is around half the peak reached under the previous Government.

He added that ‘rapid action’ was taken by the Government to speed up decision-making so that fewer people are stuck in limbo and more failed asylum-seekers can be removed from the UK.

Lord Hanson said that a long-term ambition for the programme is that the investment will “leave a lasting legacy of housing for local communities and reduce pressure on local housing markets”.

‘An even greater burden’

In a statement sent out on Friday August 8, Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said the authority had always been clear with the Government that the locations of its three asylum hotels are “highly unsuitable”.

Cllr Arnull added: “Should the Government choose to stop using hotels for asylum seekers, it remains to be seen how their future housing and support needs will be met.

“It is possible that this would place an even greater burden on us and local partners if that involves the use of private or affordable rented accommodation which is already under huge pressure in this area.

“We will continue to take a strong stance in putting these views to the Home Office on behalf of all our residents and will scrutinise and challenge the introduction of further housing and asylum legislation we believe will be detrimental to our communities.”

Labour group leader Cllr Sally Keeble previously criticised the statement issued by the WNC Leader as “divisive”.

She said: “The Labour Government has committed to end the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament. They are inappropriate and a disproportionate burden on the public purse.

“It’s beholden on [the Reform administration] to ensure that the transition from hotels to alternative, more sustainable accommodation is achieved with the good order and constructive relationships which are characteristic of our community in West Northamptonshire.”

Both of the county’s leaders have also raised concerns with new emergency rules that will make it easier for British nationals and their family members to apply for homelessness support when fleeing major international crises.

According to the Government, those returning to the UK from crisis currently have to wait up to 3 months before becoming eligible for housing or homelessness assistance.

The new legislation, laid last month, means British nationals fleeing countries where the government has advised them to leave would not have to take the Habitual Residence Test, which is designed to stop someone who has a right to enter the UK from claiming social benefits immediately after their arrival.

North Northants Leader, Cllr Griffiths, said that the emergency legislation puts their councils under even more pressure, when there is already a great demand for homelessness support and social housing locally.

“My huge concern is for the young people on that housing list that want that first step into owning their own home and the pressure that this puts on our existing housing emergency in this country,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We remain dedicated to working together to promote inclusion and strong community ties. However, we must also advocate for our residents.

“I have serious concerns that the impact of the decision made by the Government, without listening to those who know our communities best, will create community tension rather than build community cohesion.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment