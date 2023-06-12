More than 600 formal objections have been made against the demolition of a derelict country house which its owner has said must be knocked down.

It comes as experts urged a council to do work into if and how Overstone Hall, near Northampton, could be reused in the future.

Barry Howard Homes bought the Grade II listed building and 35 acres of land around it in 2015.

It said the site was bought with the “absolute intentions” of restoring the house but it had concluded no plan was viable.

The authority said it has received a total of 665 objections for two applications on its website.

One deals with the planning permission that would be needed for the proposal and the other deals with the permission that would be needed to change a listed building. Another 33 comments have also been submitted.

Historic England told West Northamptonshire Council, which is dealing with the application, that it should commission a feasibility study to look at potential ways of how it could be preserved in the future.

Most of the house was wrecked by a fire in 2001 and it has been regularly vandalised since.

Dale Dishon, Historic England’s principal adviser for development advice, told the council: “We appreciate there is a high degree of frustration surrounding the continued lack of solutions for this complex site, both from the owners and from the local public.

“To this end we would like to support your authority in commissioning a feasibility study in order to get to the bottom of the unanswered questions regarding the condition of the fabric and what is realistic within a range of options for preservation, demolition and new development,” Dr Dishon added.

“The study could then inform current and future decision-making by your authority on this site, as well as feeding into your discussions with the owners.”

The building was built for Lord and Lady Overstone in the 1860s. But Lord Overstone wrote of his “unmitigated disappointment” about it and said it was “very large and full of pretension”.

It was used as a girls’ boarding school from the 1920s until 1979. It was bought by the New Testament Church of God in 1980. Part of the building unaffected by the fire was used for retirement flats from 2008 to 2014.

As previously reported, The Victorian Society is opposed to the demolition going ahead and said any work that would see it lost “would clearly not outweigh the loss of the designated heritage asset”.

Historic Buildings and Places, the working name for the Ancient Monuments Society, said the hall could be partly consolidated and partly restored, like Astley Castle near Nuneaton in Warwickshire. The castle’s renovation and use as a holiday home won the 2013 RIBA Stirling Prize.

It said the proposed demolition should be withdrawn or thrown out, adding Barry Howard Homes’ application was an “all or nothing scheme that fails to consider or celebrate the heritage and local support” for the site.

Overstone Parish Council has also asked for the application to be refused.

In a letter to West Northamptonshire Council it said it appeared to be “another speculative endeavour” from Barry Howard Homes without the support of residents and parish councillors.

