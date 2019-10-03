1,800 homes on edge of Northampton given green light after second council votes through plans

A total of 1,800 new homes will now be built on the edge of Northampton after it was given planning permission by a second council this afternoon .

The new homes, which are between Duston and Harlestone, will be built despite concerns from the local parish councils over the ‘significant’ increase in traffic it would bring.

Councillors on South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee this afternoon (October 3) joined Daventry District Council in formally approving the scheme. The site straddles the boundaries of both authorities, despite effectively being in Northampton.

Both the parish councils in Duston and Harpole had worries over the ‘significant traffic’ the new homes would cause.

Councillor Matt Golby, speaking on behalf of Duston Parish Council, said: “Duston used to be a small village and it’s now the size of a small town, there’s about 15,000 people there. So we’re going to have a lot of vehicle movements and we already know that it’s struggling at the best of times.”

Applicant J S Bloor (Northampton) Ltd was seeking outline planning permission for residential-led developments of up to 1,750 dwellings and 600 dwellings. The 600 dwellings would form the first phase of the total of 1,750 dwellings that would be provided across the larger site area, and are not in addition.

As well as the first 600 homes, the first phase would include a new primary school, a local centre and a new main access off New Sandy Lane. The second and third phases would see the delivery of the remaining 1,150 homes.

The scheme would be delivered over an 11-year period if granted approval on Thursday, with work commencing between the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, with the first occupants moving in shortly afterwards.

Members of the planning committee unanimously decided to approve the scheme at The Forum in Towcester this afternoon, meaning it has now received the required approval from both the councils it had applied to.

Speaking after the decision was made, Councillor Golby added: “I think we all knew the decision was going to be made but I just wanted to reaffirm some of the points the parish council and residents have made to me. We need to be really mindful of the impact these large developments on the communities that are already established.

“So I tried to highlight today to the committee that although we acknowledge we need these houses, these developments have a big impact.”