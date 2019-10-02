First of two councils grants planning permission for 1,750 homes on edge of Northampton

Plans to build nearly 1,800 homes on the edge of Northampton have received support from the first of two district councils it needs to grant planning permission.

Last Wednesday (September 25) saw Daventry District Council approve two schemes on Duston Road in Upper Harlestone.

The approval from councillors, by seven votes to four, came despite concerns from Duston Parish Council about the ‘significant increase’ in traffic that will result from the development.

But the application straddles the boundary between Daventry District and South Northamptonshire, and the dual application still requires the approval of South Northamptonshire Council to go ahead.

Councillors on South Northamptonshire’s planning committee will meet tomorrow afternoon (Thursday October 3) at The Forum in Towcester, and officers have recommended they follow Daventry’s lead and approve the application.

Harpole Parish Council has joined its Duston counterparts in raising concerns over the ‘significant traffic’. But it also says the location of an £8.5million primary school close to the road, which is included in the application, would ‘deter walking and cycling to school with its associated health benefits and expose pupils to more air pollution’.

Applicant J S Bloor (Northampton) Ltd is seeking outline planning permission for residential-led developments of up to 1,750 dwellings and 600 dwellings. The 600 dwellings would form the first phase of the total of 1,750 dwellings that would be provided across the larger site area, and are not in addition.

As well as the first 600 homes, the first phase would include the primary school, a new local centre and a new main access off New Sandy Lane. The second and third phases would see the delivery of the remaining 1,150 homes.

The scheme would be delivered over an 11-year period if granted approval on Thursday, with work commencing between the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, with the first occupants moving in shortly afterwards.