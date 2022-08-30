Police still appealing for witnesses as no arrests made after car hits four pedestrians in Northampton
Police officers are still appealing for witnesses as no arrests have been made as yet after a car hit four pedestrians in Northampton.
All four pedestrians, the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital after the incident that happened in Harlestone Road on Friday (August 26) at around 7.45pm.
Northamptonshire Police released a statement on Saturday (August 27) about the incident.
A force spokeswoman said: “A red Ford KA travelling towards the town centre left the road and collided with four pedestrians and the front of a shop. Police do not yet know what caused the car to leave the road.”
Today (August 30), a police spokeswoman confirmed no arrests have been made as yet.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.