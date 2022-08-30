News you can trust since 1931
Police still appealing for witnesses as no arrests made after car hits four pedestrians in Northampton

All four pedestrians, the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:01 am

Police officers are still appealing for witnesses as no arrests have been made as yet after a car hit four pedestrians in Northampton.

All four pedestrians, the driver and a passenger were taken to hospital after the incident that happened in Harlestone Road on Friday (August 26) at around 7.45pm.

Northamptonshire Police released a statement on Saturday (August 27) about the incident.

The scene of the incident in Harlestone Road.

A force spokeswoman said: “A red Ford KA travelling towards the town centre left the road and collided with four pedestrians and the front of a shop. Police do not yet know what caused the car to leave the road.”

Today (August 30), a police spokeswoman confirmed no arrests have been made as yet.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.