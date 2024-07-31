Police cordon in place and forensics on scene in quiet residential street in Northampton
A police cordon is currently in place and forensics on the scene in a quiet residential street in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police officers have taped off a section of Kent Road Crescent in Duston, just off the A4500, this morning (Wednesday, July 31).
Chronicle and Echo were at the scene at 9.30am and saw one officer guarding the scene while a forensic investigator took photos.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for more information.
More to come as and when we get it.