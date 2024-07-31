Here's why police and forensics are in a quiet residential street in Northampton this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s why police and forensics are at a quiet residential street in Northampton this morning (Wednesday, July 31).

At 9:30 a.m. today, a police cordon was in place, and forensics were on the scene in Kent Road Crescent, St Crispin’s, just off the A4500.

Northamptonshire Police have revealed they received a report of a domestic-related assault shortly after midnight today, July 31, at a property in Kent Road Crescent, St Crispin’s.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended, and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries that are not currently believed to be serious or life-threatening.

The scene in Kent Road Crescent at 9.30am today (Wednesday)

“Two Northampton men, aged 37 and 63, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody today, July 31.”