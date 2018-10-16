Police close busy road in Northampton following incident involving a dog

Emergency services have been called to a busy street in Northampton which has been closed to the public.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene in St Leonard's Road in Far Cotton.

St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, has been closed following a police incident.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to reports of a man kicking the front door of a property in St Leonard’s Road at 1.10pm today (Tuesday, October 16).

“During the incident, one of our officers and a member of the public sustained dog bites and have been taken to hospital."

“The dog has now been contained and the road closures in the area are expected to be lifted in the next hour.”

