Dangerous dog now 'contained' after police officer and member of the public bitten during police incident in Northampton

Two people have been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog, according to police.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene in St Leonard's Road in Far Cotton, which is closed both ways.

St Leonards Road was closed to the public following the incident

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to reports of a man kicking the front door of a property in St Leonard’s Road at 1.10pm today (Tuesday).

“During the incident, one of our officers and a member of the public sustained dog bites and have been taken to hospital."

“The dog has now been contained and the road closures in the area are expected to be lifted in the next hour.”

Police close busy road in Northampton following incident involving a dog