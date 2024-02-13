Police appeal for help to identify body of woman found in River Nene in village near Northampton
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for help to identify a woman after a body was found in the River Nene in a village near Northampton.
Officers attended the Willow View area of Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday (February 11) following the discovery of the woman’s body.
Police say the investigation into the woman’s unexplained death continues, but it is currently not being treated as suspicious.
Following a forensic post-mortem yesterday, (Monday, February 12), detectives are appealing for information to help identify the woman.
She is described as white, aged approximately 55 to 60 years old, and she has distinctive tattoos, including one of a name on her wrist.
The woman was wearing a green camouflage jacket, a dark grey hooded top, black t-shirt, green jogging bottoms with a pair of black Adidas shorts with gold stripes, and black horse-riding style low cut boots.
Anyone who believes they may know who the woman is, or who has information that could be relevant to the investigation, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000085702.