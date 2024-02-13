News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal for help to identify body of woman found in River Nene in village near Northampton

The woman was aged between 55 to 60 years old and had distinctive tattoos, say police
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for help to identify a woman after a body was found in the River Nene in a village near Northampton.

Officers attended the Willow View area of Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday (February 11) following the discovery of the woman’s body.

Police say the investigation into the woman’s unexplained death continues, but it is currently not being treated as suspicious.

The body was found in the River Nene in Kislingbury (pictured)The body was found in the River Nene in Kislingbury (pictured)
Following a forensic post-mortem yesterday, (Monday, February 12), detectives are appealing for information to help identify the woman.

She is described as white, aged approximately 55 to 60 years old, and she has distinctive tattoos, including one of a name on her wrist.

The woman was wearing a green camouflage jacket, a dark grey hooded top, black t-shirt, green jogging bottoms with a pair of black Adidas shorts with gold stripes, and black horse-riding style low cut boots.

Anyone who believes they may know who the woman is, or who has information that could be relevant to the investigation, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000085702.

