Police confirm woman's body was found in River Nene in village near Northampton

Police have confirmed a woman’s body was sadly found in the River Nene in a village near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police cordoned off the Willow View area of Kislingbury, next to the River Nene, between the hours of 8am until around 1pm yesterday (Sunday, February 11).

An eyewitness reported seeing around three police cars, one fire engine, a water rescue van and boat, and multiple police officers in the area.

Here's the River Nene next to Willow View in Kislingbury

Police have today (Monday) confirmed they were called to the scene after the body of a woman was found in the river shortly before 8am on Sunday.