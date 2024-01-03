PICTURES: Take a look at 20 pictures of the worst flooded areas in Northampton hit hardest by Storm Henk

From Kislingbury to Kingsthorpe, here’s how the heavy rainfall has affected the town

Take a look at 20 pictures of some of the most flooded parts of Northampton caused by Storm Henk.

Heavy rainfall has lashed down in and around Northampton in the first two days of 2024, causing floods and subsequent chaos.

Chron and Echo went out on Wednesday morning (January 3) to photograph some of the most affected areas in the town.

Pictured areas include Kislingbury, Upton, Sixfields Reservoir, Cotton End, the washlands near Billing Aquadrome and the North West Relief Road in Kingsthorpe.

Billing Aquadrome is probably the worst affected area in the town, with hundreds of properties submerged and hundreds of residents forced to flee their homes.

This morning, the Environment Agency’s flood warning was escalated to “severe” and a “danger to life”. This has now been de-escalated, but there is still a flood alert in place.

The warning covers the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks including the Riverside Business Park and Crow Lane Industrial Estate and tells people in the area to “act now” and “please evacuate the area”.

The current flood alert, at the time of publication, says the the River Nene will continue to remain high for the next few days.

Northamptonshire Police have said a multi-agency response is underway to evacuate the final remaining residents at Billing Aquadrome, which is believed to be around 130 people.

The Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which manages emergency planning in the county, has coordinated the evacuation of most residents at Billing Aquadrome over the previous days, led by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and supported by specially trained volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue (NSAR).

A spokesperson for the LRF said: “While we cannot compel anyone to leave, we are strongly advising people to come with us now so we can bring them to safety in a controlled and coordinated way during daylight hours.“While site management will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the LRF and Environment Agency, anyone who chooses to stay does so at their own risk, so we really do want people to make that choice to come now.”

The River Nene from the A45 looking towards the University of Northampton Waterside Campus

