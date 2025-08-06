'You will always be in our hearts': Floral tributes laid at riverside bench in Northampton where Robert Brown died

The 57-year-old was discovered by paramedics at around 6.30am on Friday, August 1, on a footpath behind Auctioneers Court near Becket’s Park. He had suffered a fatal arm injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation and, on Wednesday, August 6, confirmed that a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

The crime scene cordon was lifted and the river fully reopened to boats at 5.05pm on Tuesday, August 5.

Tributes have since appeared on the bench where Mr Brown was found. One card reads: “Goodbye isn’t forever because you will always be in our hearts.” Inside, it says: “Rob, sleep well mate, gonna’ miss you. Till’ we see each other again.”

Charity Project 16:15, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the town, confirmed Mr Brown was known to them.

Stan Robertson, CEO of Project 16:15, said: “We knew him from the fringes of those we support. He often had a chat in town and was always keen to get back on his feet and be part of the support network for others. His loss is another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are asking anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell footage from 7.30pm on Thursday, July 31, to 7am on Friday, August 1, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although we have made an arrest, we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are very keen to speak to anyone who may have information about Robert’s death and has not yet come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt added: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000450267, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

