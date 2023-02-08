‘You can bounce back,’ says mother of three who survived ovarian cancer and will fight in charity boxing event

A Northampton mother of three, who survived ovarian cancer, wants to share her message that “you can bounce back” as she prepares to fight in a charity boxing event next month.

Justine Fury, 40, was diagnosed in April 2019 aged 36 – and was told it was unusual for someone of her age to get this type of cancer.

After weeks of MRI and CT scans and blood checks, the cancer levels were rising and she had to have her surgery two weeks earlier than anticipated.

Justine Fury, 40, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2019 aged 36.

The six hours of surgery, which was only supposed to be three, saw Justine have an abdominal hysterectomy and a lymph node biopsy – but luckily the cancer had not spread there after fears from doctors that it had.

If Justine had refused the earlier operation date, she was told end of life care would have been needed with how severe the cancer was getting.

Justine, from Briar Hill, said: “It was a very scary time, especially being a mother of three with no previous health scares. To be told the operation had done what it needed to was a big relief.

“It was a surreal experience as so many loved ones are lost to cancer and you never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Justine and her boss Mehmet Yetkin, owner of The Wedgwood and Alberto's Italian in Abington Street.

The cancer was removed and no chemotherapy was needed post-operation, and three years on Justine remains healthy.

However, at the time of her diagnosis, Justine admits her mental health took a “very low dip”.

She learned what it was like to live with anxiety, her confidence hit an all time low, and she hated her body image as she had lost lots of weight.

Justine said: “I didn’t like who I’d become and I knew I had to get out. Going back to work at Wedgwood, returning to the gym and seeing friends and family really helped.

“Working and the gym was my escape, and still is.”

The 40-year-old has always been an active person and enjoyed going to the gym, but it had to take a backseat during her diagnosis and recovery.

Justine properly returned in July 2022 and it was not until October that she stumbled across ultra white collar boxing (UWCB) – a low contact sport where participants are protected and there is no knockout rule.

Justine went to watch someone she knows take part in a UWCB fight last year and now finds herself two weeks into training, preparing for a boxing event herself.

The fight day will take place at the Park Inn, in Silver Street, on March 25 – when all of those training at Rough N Ready Gym will fight that evening in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Justine said: “By taking part, I want to show people no matter what happens you can bounce back.

“If you had told me I’d be in this position a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

She also hopes to use this experience to show women they can find their confidence again and love who they are.

Justine has already exceeded her fundraising goal of £100 and says this has made her more determined to not stop there.