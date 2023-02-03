The undisputed world super lightweight champion visited a Northampton school on February 3 to promote resilience and self-defence.

Boxer Chantelle Cameron, who became the first British female to become an undisputed champion in November last year, held a boxing taster session and assembly at Delapre Primary School.

Chantelle did talks in schools when she was part of Team GB, but after taking a break she looks forward to visiting more across the town.

Chantelle Cameron with the year four pupils at Delapre Primary School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

She said: “I’ve done what I wanted to do in boxing and I’ve got more time now. I’m still boxing six days a week, but now it’s about giving back and getting involved in the community.

“I want young girls to have a female role model in sport. In Northampton, there doesn’t seem to be any girls coming through the ranks in boxing and I’d like to change that.”

Chantelle would love to coach a young female to a point where she could replace her – but wants to play a role in the progress of all of the next generation of boxers in Northampton.

Opening her own gym is the end goal, and she described visiting schools as “getting her foot in the door to prepare”.

Chantelle wants to play a role in the progress of the next generation of boxers in Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

90 year four students from Delapre Primary School took part in the sessions, and years three to six attended the assembly – where they were wowed by Chantelle’s winning belts.

“There could be future champions among them,” said Chantelle. “Some of them will hopefully be inspired to go to a boxing gym to try it out for themselves.”

The boxing star believes every child should be taught self-defence and it should be added to the curriculum.

Chantelle says spectators do not realise how hard a sport boxing truly is, both mentally and physically, as they see it as “one night of lights and action”.

Chantelle became the first British female to become an undisputed world super lightweight champion in November last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

She said: “When you’re victorious, it’s the best feeling, but what actually goes on behind the scenes is challenging.

“I want to be a role model and guardian, so young people don’t have to make the same mistakes I did.”

Chantelle believes helping the next generation of boxers is “what she is destined to do”.