Woman passenger dies, driver seriously injured in Northamptonshire A5 crash
Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision near Whilton
Police have confirmed one woman died and a driver was seriously injured in a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Thursday afternoon (September 8).
Crash investigators say the victim is believed to have been a front-seat passenger in a black Nissan Note which collided with a white Jaguar XE Prestige at the Whilton crossroads junction between Weedon and Kilsby.
She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while the Nissan driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Most Popular
-
1
10 mile stretch of A5 in Northamptonshire closed due to serious collision
-
2
Northamptonshire County Cricket Club announces death of coach Luke Swann
-
3
Northampton school tells students to be 'vigilant' after brawl outside gates
-
4
Northampton van man racks up £4,260 court bills in 16 months for having no licence or insurance
-
5
More than 100 properties in Northampton hit by power cut this morning - here's when it will be fixed
The Jaguar driver was uninjured.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 1.40pm. A ten-mile stretch of the A5 remained closed for several hours following the collision.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information is can email [email protected], contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000524053.”