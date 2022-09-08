10 mile stretch of A5 in Northamptonshire closed due to serious collision
Emergency services are at the scene
UPDATE: The road has now reopened and delays are clearing.
A ten mile stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire is closed due to a serious collision.
Most Popular
-
1
Comic book shop owner slams council over rat-infested, urine-stained, 'public health hazard' Northampton street
-
2
10 mile stretch of A5 in Northamptonshire closed due to serious collision
-
3
Man, 55, charged with attempted murder following attack in Northampton
-
4
Wellingborough teenage killer NAMED after being jailed for stabbing Dylan Holliday
-
5
Two in custody over 5am assault on busy Northampton road
Delays are expected in both directions are drivers are asked to avoid the area.
AA Traffic reports a multi vehicle collision that was first reported just after 2pm today (September 8).
Residents have reported seeing the air ambulance in the area.
National Highways tweeted: “The #A5 is closed both directions between the #A45 (#Kilsby) and the #A361 (#Dodford) due to a serious collision. Emergency services are working at scene. Delays are beginning to build in both directions. Please avoid the area if possible and allow extra journey time.”
Northamptonshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A5 near Norton.
“The road is closed at Long Buckby and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.
“Thank you for your patience.”
More to follow.