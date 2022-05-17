Weston Favell Shopping Centre donates £500 to mental health charity

Weston Favell Shopping centre has donated £500 to support the Workbridge project in Northampton.

Workbridge is part of St Andrew’s Healthcare, the UK’s leading mental health charity and is set on some beautiful grounds just on the corner of Bedford Road in Northampton.

Centre manager Kevin Legg and marketing manager Zoe Butler visited Workbridge earlier this month to hand over the cheque.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre manager Kevin Legg and marketing manager Zoe Butler with Ben White, the Retail Operations Manager for St. Andrew’s Healthcare

Enjoying a coffee in the award-winning coffee shop they got to chat with Ben White, the retail operations manager for St. Andrew’s Healthcare, who spoke about what Workbridge is all about and the people who they help.

Workbridge is a unique environment that provides people who may have a mental illness, autism, learning disabilities or brain injuries, with the tools they need to gain confidence, developing work and life skills.

Ben said: “From one shopping outlet to another, we would like to thank the team at Weston Favell Shopping Centre for their generosity. The money will be wisely spent on continuing to improve our facilities which are helping to enrich the lives of our service users and volunteers.

“We have a very special team of people here and we’re very proud of the work we do. Our environment provides those who may have a mental illness, autism, learning disabilities or brain injuries, with the tools they need to gain confidence, developing work and life skills whilst providing the public with vibrant plants, gifts, delicious coffee and cake and much more.

“Despite having been trading more than 40 years, many people in Northampton do not know what we do here so why not pop down and sample our freshly baked cakes in the award-winning Workbridge café or visit our bustling garden centre?”

Weston Favell Shopping centre’s community fund has donated more than £3,000 to local charities over the past few weeks.