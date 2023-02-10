‘We’re putting smiles on faces again’: High tech social enterprise bounces back after Christmas burglary

A high tech social enterprise in Northampton is pleased to be back up and running, and “putting smiles on people’s faces again”, after being burgled of everything on Christmas Day last year.

VR Therapies is dedicated to using its virtual reality and immersive technology to support those with special needs and disabilities – which was not possible for almost seven weeks after the incident.

The owner and founder, Rebecca Gill, discovered their premises in Spencer Parade had been broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day five days later.

VR Therapies was finally able to hold its first community session back, seven weeks after the break in on Christmas Day.

Not only were they faced with having to replace all the stolen equipment, but the broken down doors, damaged locks, and the bags and suitcases taken to transport everything.

They set their sights on reaching a £10,000 fundraising goal and following support from individuals and companies all over the world, they have reached that.

On Thursday (February 9), they were able to hold their first community session back after the break in and Rebecca says it was “fantastic”.

The founder said: “We’re so happy to get back to helping the community, and it’s heartwarming to know so many people are behind us.

VR Therapies set their sights on reaching £10,000 in fundraising and through support from all over the world, they have reached it.

“We’ve had people reach out from all over Europe, America and Canada, and we had headsets sent over from California.

“Everyone has helped to raise awareness at such a difficult time – both for us after the break in and everyone financially.”

For some individuals VR Therapies is the one place they are happy to visit each week, where they can “have fun and receive support for their wellbeing and mental health”.

Many of those faced an 18-month waiting list to receive support from CAMHS, but were able to book a session with VR Therapies and attend the next day – which was taken away over the past seven weeks.

The first session back was held in a care home, assisting those with severe disabilities and dementia in calming down and relaxing.

“Being able to help people’s anxiety is so powerful,” said Rebecca. “We took them swimming with dolphins, on horse rides, and even to Africa. It takes you aback to see the impact the sessions have.”

There were concerns for Rebecca and VR Therapies, as under their insurance only certain pieces of equipment were covered.

Anything bought in the 12 months before they were burgled was not covered by VR Therapies’ insurance policy, which was a considerable amount as the social enterprise has to “constantly update their technology”.

As they still had to pay their rent and bills, despite no money being brought in from their usual sessions, the past seven weeks have been a real challenge for VR Therapies.

Rebecca said: “We’ve now replaced all of the headsets that were taken and it’s a fantastic feeling – but it’s now about getting the word out that we’re back up and running.”

With weekly sessions now available again, they already have bookings with a number of care homes, Action for Children, and Born to Perform who assist those with learning disabilities.

VR Therapies will be hosting an open day on February 22 and welcome everyone to take a look around their premises to see what their support has contributed to.

