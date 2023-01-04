£10,000 to be raised for high tech social enterprise after being burgled of everything on Christmas Day

A fundraiser has been started for a Northampton social enterprise, after it was burgled of all its top class technology on Christmas Day.

VR Therapies is dedicated to using its virtual reality and immersive technology to support children with special needs and adults with disabilities – but this is now not possible.

The owner and founder, Rebecca Gill, discovered their premises in Spencer Parade had been broken into and stolen from on Christmas Day five days later.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the burglary took place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Christmas Day.

Talking about finding everything gone, which reduced her to tears, Rebecca told Chronicle & Echo: “Without our headsets and accessibility equipment, we can’t run our community sessions.”

Not only will VR Therapies have to replace all the equipment, but the broken down doors, damaged locks, and the bags and suitcases taken to transport everything.

“The price keeps rising as we continue to find more things gone,” said Rebecca. “The £10,000 target on the fundraiser may cover equipment and tangible things, but it doesn’t cover the huge impact on the community and what going without our sessions will do to them.”

For some individuals VR Therapies is the one place they are happy to visit each week, where they can “have fun and receive support for their wellbeing and mental health”.

Many of those faced an 18-month waiting list to receive support from CAMHS, but were able to book a session with VR Therapies and attend the next day – which has now been taken away from them.

Though Rebecca is in talks with the insurance company, they are still “going back and forth” as only certain pieces of equipment are covered.

Anything bought in the last year by VR Therapies was not covered by their insurance policy, which is a considerable amount as the social enterprise has to “constantly update their technology”.

The owner said: “We’ve still got to pay our rent and bills, and we’re not bringing in any money from the sessions.”

Rebecca has been juggling the aftermath of the burglary with visiting her father in hospital, who is suffering with lung disease.

“It’s been awful, I can’t even explain it,” she said. “I’m already going through the worst time and have to sit in the hospital with my dad’s hand in one and my phone in the other.”

Rebecca and the team have no idea about when they will be able to get back up and running properly, as they need to receive the insurance money first.

However, as soon as they receive some funds – whether that is from the insurance claim or from the online fundraising page – they will return to supporting the community straight away.A 41-year-old Northampton has been charged in connection with the incident.

