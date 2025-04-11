Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra police patrols have been ordered to a Wellingborough housing estate after a boy was injured in a collision with an off-road motorbike.

Emergency services were called to The Rylstone on the Queensway estate shortly before 6pm last night (Thursday, April 10) following reports of a young boy being injured on a ‘footway’.

The boy’s age has not been revealed but he is believed to be less than 10 years old.

Police confirmed the incident took place on a ‘footway’.

A boy was in collision with a motorbike on a footpath in The Rylstone in Wellingborough/Google

Today, Northamptonshire Police neighbourhood officers have been carrying out ‘reassurance patrols’ in the area.

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, head of local policing for Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire, said: “I know an incident like this causes huge concern to the local community, and I want to provide my reassurance that it is being taken very seriously.

“Thankfully the child involved does not appear to have sustained serious injury, but that doesn’t diminish the shock and distress he and his family, and the wider community, no doubt feel.

“We have an investigation underway into the circumstances of this collision and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“Our officers will be in the local area today and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak with them. We take all forms of anti-social behaviour, including motorcycle nuisance, very seriously and have ongoing plans in place to tackle and prevent it.

“We welcome the support of the community in tackling off-road bike nuisance and ask that anyone who sees any concerning behaviour or illegal activity reports it to us.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to The Rylstone after receiving a report of a young boy being injured there.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers attended and the victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries were found to not be life-threatening.

“An off-road motorcycle has been seized as part of the investigation.”

• The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, leaving the scene of a collision, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

Anyone with information about motorcycle nuisance can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/pLNKK and https://orlo.uk/aYYED.

Always call 999 in an emergency.