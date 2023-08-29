Well-known landlady 'silences critics' following successful first year at popular village pub in Northampton

A well-known landlady is celebrating her one-year anniversary at a popular village pub in Northampton.

Miranda Richardson took over at The Squirrels in Duston Village on Bank Holiday weekend in August 2022 – as part of a partnership with Greene King – and has truly brought the place back to life.

To celebrate, the pub hosted the ‘Go Nuts’ music festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend which saw hundreds in attendance.

The Squirrels said on Facebook: “This weekend marked our first anniversary in The Squirrels. We've really enjoyed bringing the pub back to life and being part of the amazing village community.

"The Squirrels is a pub for everyone. We have families, elderly guests football and rugby. Fans, music lovers and dogs. We want to continue to bring a heartbeat to the village. This last year has been a blast and we very much look forward to the next one.”

Speaking to Chron and Echo, 49-year-old Miranda said: “Duston needed a great pub in the middle of the village. It was a wasted opportunity and I knew it just needed the right person to look after it and I think they’ve got the right person at the moment.

“It’s a completely different pub to what it was before. It’s got a lot more feel to it. The village really like having a good community pub back, which is nice.

"It’s massively important to have something like this in the village. We’ve hosted wakes, engagement parties, birthdays, christenings, baby showers, a whole array of parties for people to celebrate, we’ve got a wedding next year. What more do you want from a community pub? It’s everything in one place.

"To have such a good year silences the critics who took a dig last year saying that it wouldn’t work.

"We just keep doing what we’re doing, which is a proven recipe at the moment.

"It’s hard work. This is a lifestyle choice. You have to work hard at it. It’s not about me. It’s about the pub, the village, the community and what they want.”

Asked what the secret to her success has been, Miranda said ‘great staff’, ‘staying on top of the game’ and not hesitating when it comes to barring rowdy customers.

However it’s not all been plain sailing for Miranda, who was forced to leave her previous pub – The Live and Let Live in Harpole – in February 2022 due to soaring bills.

Reflecting on that time in her life, Miranda said: “It was difficult as a sole tenant because the pub companies leave you to it and it’s hard. You’re very much left fending for yourself.

"The Squirrels has been my saving grace. It was a move at a time in my life which was really quite horrendous. Emotionally I was at a really rock bottom place after knowing I was leaving The Live after being pushed to that brink. It’s kind of my phoenix from the flames if you want to call it that.”