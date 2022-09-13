WATCH: Tears as long-lost brothers separated in Northampton 77 years ago are reunited in Australia

This is the heartwarming moment two separated in Northampton in 1945 were finally reunited in Australia after spending 77 YEARS apart.

Ted Nobbs, 83, was able to give his brother Geoff, 79, a hug for the first time in more than seven decades after their family was split up at the end of World War Two.

Ted flew out last week to see little brother Geoff, who moved Down Under from Northampton after being adopted.

After spending 77 years and 10,000 miles apart from each other, moving video footage captured the siblings tearfully embracing at Sydney Airport.

Geoff can be heard saying in a thick Australian accent: “You all good mate? As soon as I saw you walk down there I thought it was you.”

Ted, along with siblings Barry and John, were all separated from their youngest brother Geoff after their mum died of cancer in 1945, aged 30.

Geoff was put up for adoption by their father Albert as he couldn’t work his demanding job and look after a one-year-old.

His new family stayed in Northampton for several years before eventually moving to Australia — where Geoff has been ever since, going on to have eight children and eight grandchildren of his own.

Ted, Barry and John all tried to find their little brother over the decades but without any success.

However, unbeknown to them Geoff had also been trying to do the same and managed to track them down in 2014, four years after eldest brother John passed away.

They began talking over Skype and by phone, finally getting to know each other after many years.

Ted jetted out last Tuesday (September 6) to meet Geoff and his family and see the sights of Sydney.

The retired factory worker, from Rugby, said: “It is something that I never thought would happen in my life.

“I’m stopping with Geoff, we’ve been having days out and getting used to Australia and then we’re off sightseeing.

“It really is something I never thought I’d get to do. I'm here for three weeks and determined to make up for lost time.

“It absolutely crunched me when he found us, I just didn’t think it would happen. There were a few tears shed.”

Geoff, who lives just south of Sydney, said: “It was an overwhelming experience. To think I’ve finally met my brother, it’s just beyond me.

“It's been really emotional and I couldn't wait to give him a big hug. We're certainly going to show him a good time while he is here.”

Grandfather-of-three Ted made the 22-hour flight on his own as Barry is sadly too ill to travel.

Ted’s son Christopher, 48, of Coventry, who helped arrange the flights, added: “The trip means so much to dad. After all the lockdowns, Covid delays and travel issues he was fearing it would never actually happen.

“When the brothers found each other and got in touch a few years ago, dad said it felt like winning the lottery.