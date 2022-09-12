Theatregoer ‘in the doghouse’ after sparking missing person’s alert following a ‘few beers’ at comedian Russell Kane’s Northampton show
He’d fallen asleep in the toilet...
An audience member at Russell Kane's show at Royal & Derngate in Northampton sparked a missing person's alert… after falling asleep in the toilet following “a few beers”.
The comedian performed his show, The Essex Variant!, on Saturday night (September 10). A while afterwards, he was messaged by someone who had gone to the show and explained the dramatic events.
In a message posted by the comedian on Facebook, the audience member said they had “lost their friend on the way out of the theatre”.
“We asked the staff if they could check the bathrooms for him, they told us they were all clear. We [were] looking for him for four hours.
“We've had the police looking for him as well,” the audience member said.
“After four hours of looking for him we were asked to go back to The Royal & Derngate and wait for an officer to meet us to file a missing person report. After waiting for 15 minutes our friend turned up at the car door.
“He had had a few beers and fallen asleep on the toilet. He had been trying to get out for an hour and a half, he was looking for a phone to call someone, found a Walkie Talkie to try to get hold of someone.
“He eventually went through a fire exit and came outside and was just lucky that we were back outside waiting for the officer.
“Needless to say, he's in the dog house with his missus,” the message said.
The message, and the show, was met with a positive reaction from those who went.